Ashley Benson seeks restraining order against 'dangerously obsessive fan'

Ashley Benson is seeking a restraining order against a "dangerously obsessive fan" who has allegedly been stalking and harassing her.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the 32-year-old actress claims a 20-year-old man from Las Vegas, Nevada has used 40 different phone numbers to call her during a campaign of harassment lasting more than a year.

In the restraining order request, filed in Los Angeles, Benson describes scary allegations, including him threatening to "shoot himself" if she doesn't respond to and interact with him.

"As recently as December 10, (the man) stalked and harassed Benson, a well-known actress, as part of a pattern of stalking and harassment," her request reads.

In her filing, Benson's team state the man is a "dangerously obsessive fan" who contacts her phone and social media accounts incessantly - despite never being given her number or permission to get in touch.

Her lawyers added: "He has informed Benson that he has 'so many photos' of her and constantly seeks a romantic/sexual relationship with her. After Benson blocked his phone number, he used 40 different phone numbers to attack and harass her. He frequently threatens to inflict harm and/or kill himself if Benson will not see him or interact with him."

The Pretty Little Liars star states she has suffered "extreme, emotional distress, fear, and anxiety" as a result of the alleged stalker's behaviour.

Benson also claims the man uses social media to "track her location" and has approached her in person in a "threatening and frightening manner".

The Spring Breakers actress is asking a judge to order the person to stay at least 200 yards away from her and her property and wants him to be banned from contacting or referencing her on any social media platform.