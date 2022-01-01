Billie Lourd welcomes second child

Billie Lourd has given birth to her second child.

The star's father, Hollywood talent agent Bryan Lourd, revealed the news in an onstage conversation during Variety's Dealmakers Breakfast in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday.

"My daughter had a baby last night," he shared at the event. "I left the hospital at 1:30 and got there this morning at 6. So, I'm a little tired, but happy."

He continued, "Everything's great. So if I wander, it's because the adrenaline is still flowing."

The Booksmart actress revealed she was pregnant with her second child when she debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the London premiere of Ticket to Paradise in September.

Billie, 30, and her husband Austen Rydell are already parents to a two-year-old son named Kingston Fisher, a nod to her late mother Carrie Fisher.

In October, the Scream Queens star told E! News she was looking forward to introducing Kingston to his sibling.

"I'm just so excited for that moment. I mean, he might not be that excited about it," she added. "He says, ‘Baby out, baby out!' And I'm like, ‘Not yet. It's too soon. It's still cooking, give it time.'"

Billie and Austen began dating in 2016 and got married in March this year.