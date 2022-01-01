Michael B. Jordan becomes part owner of AFC Bournemouth

Michael B. Jordan has become a part owner of the English soccer team AFC Bournemouth.

The Premier League club issued a statement on Tuesday announcing owner Maxim Demin had sold the team to Black Knight Football Club, a partnership led by American businessman Bill Foley.

Jordan and music entrepreneur Nullah Sarker were also confirmed as part owners and will attempt to market the South Coast club, who are known as The Cherries due to their black and cherry red kit.

"AFC Bournemouth is Michael's first foray into professional sports ownership, as he and Nullah will work closely with Bill in areas including global marketing and internationalisation of the club," a statement from AFC Bournemouth read.

Foley, the owner of the Vegas Golden Knights ice hockey team, added: "I have tremendous respect for the passion and support the Bournemouth community shows for this club and believe that connection to the community is the foundation for success of any sports team."

Jordan is not the first Hollywood star to get involved in British soccer, as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney previously filmed a documentary about their ownership of Welsh non-league team Wrexham.

Although Bournemouth is not one of English soccer's traditional powers, Demin funded a rise up the divisions that saw them spend the second half of the 2010s in the Premier League. After relegation in 2020, the club gained promotion earlier this year to return to the top tier.