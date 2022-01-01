Robin Williams encouraged Rebel Wilson to pursue dramatic roles

The late Robin Williams urged Rebel Wilson to pursue dramatic roles as well as comedic.



The Australian actress got her big break in Hollywood playing comedic characters in films such as Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids, and she finally landed her first dramatic role last year in The Almond and the Seahorse.



In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rebel recalled how the star gave her some career advice on the set of their 2014 movie Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb.



"It was a freezing cold night in London and I was doing a scene with Ben Stiller and just kind of improvising, trying to get more lines in the movie and just chitchatting and bantering while cameras were rolling. Then Robin Williams came up and asked me to have a chat," she remembered. "We sat for about 40 or 45 minutes in between turnarounds of the camera and he said that I should be doing drama.



"I was surprised because I don't know how he watched that scene I just did and thought I should be doing drama but he said, 'You should 100 percent be doing drama as well.' It really stuck with me."



After the Mrs. Doubtfire actor passed away in August 2014, before the film was released, his daughter Zelda told Rebel she knew about their conversation and he "really liked" their chat.



The 42-year-old never forgot Robin's suggestion and kept looking out for a dramatic project. She filmed The Almond and the Seahorse last year and it will be released in U.S. on Friday.



"I always thought, if Robin Williams thought I could do it, then I may as well give it a try. So we've been looking for a project and then Almond and the Seahorse came up. It's a very challenging script and really gutsy so I thought, let's give it a go," she shared.