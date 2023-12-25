John Cena and Jason Momoa to lead action-comedy Killer Vacation

John Cena and Jason Momoa are set to star in the action-comedy 'Killer Vacation'.

The 45-year-old wrestler-turned-actor and the Hollywood star are leading the Warner Bros. flick, Deadline reports.

Further details are slim at this time, however, Mark and Brian Gunn have penned the script with John Rickard and Peter Safran producing.

Momoa worked with Warner Bros. on the pair of 'Aquaman' movies, the sequel of which, 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom', is due to be released on December 25, 2023. The 43-year-old star also starred in Denis Villeneuve’s 'Dune' for the studio.

As for Cena, he's currently starring in HBO Max’s 'Peacemaker' as his DC character of the same name, which he first portrayed in 2021's 'The Suicide Squad' for Warner Bros.

Meanwhile, Momoa recently said he will keep playing Aquaman for as long as film fans are interested.

Quizzed on how much longer he will play the half-human, half-Atlantean , Jason told The Hollywood Reporter: "As long as we can. If people don't like it and it feels like it's past its due date, then we won't make another one.

"But if they love it, then we will make more, you know. I don't want to force anything down someone's throat to watch it. But I love it."

Momoa has had a hand in writing the story for the new film – which has now been delayed until December 2023 – and admits that he feels a deep connection to the part.

The 'See' star said: "We wrote a great story. I was one of the writers on it and the minute we finished ('Aquaman') I went in with a 50-page outline for the second one and they used it and they liked it. It's got my heart in it.

"I feel very connected to the character and have played him across, what, four movies now?"

Momoa is unconcerned by the latest delay to the movie's release as he is confident that fans will be happy with what they see. He also thanked Tom Cruise and 'Top Gun: Maverick' for making cinemas appealing again.

He said: "We killed it. We made something amazing and it'll come out when it's meant to come out.

"The nice thing about what's happened with COVID is that everyone is trying to rush to meet these deadlines but we know it should come out when it's ready to come out (at a time) when everybody is getting back in the movie theatres. So, thank you Tom Cruise."