DJ and dancer Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dies aged 40

The Ellen DeGeneres Show's longtime DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss has died at the age of 40.



The star's wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed her husband's passing in a statement to People on Wednesday.



"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she began. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.



"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."



Allison closed her statement with a direct message to her husband, which reads, "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."



According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, Stephen's death is still pending additional investigation. However, editors at TMZ, who broke the news, report that he died by suicide in a Los Angeles hotel on Tuesday.



Stephen is best known for his appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. From 2014 until the show's conclusion earlier this year, he served as the house DJ and sometime co-host. He was made a co-executive producer in 2020.



He rose to fame on competition shows such as The Wade Robson Project, Star Search and So You Think You Can Dance and his dance skills landed him roles in movies such as Hairspray, Magic Mike XXL and the last three films in the Step Up franchise.



Stephen and his fellow So You Think You Can Dance alum Allison married in 2013. They had two children together - Maddox, six and Zaia, three - and he also adopted her 14-year-old daughter Weslie.