Eddie Murphy to receive Cecil B. DeMille at 2023 Golden Globes

Eddie Murphy is to be feted with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

On Wednesday, executives from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced that the Dreamgirls actor will receive the prestigious prize during a ceremony to be staged on 10 January.

"We're honoured to present this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award to the iconic and highly esteemed Mr. Eddie Murphy," said HFPA president Helen Hoehne. "We're thrilled to be celebrating the lasting impact on film and television that his career - in front of and behind the camera - has had through the decades."

Murphy, who last appeared in Coming 2 America, has not yet commented on the award.

Past recipients of the prize include Jane Fonda, George Clooney, Morgan Freeman, Oprah Winfrey, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, and Jodie Foster.