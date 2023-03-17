James Gunn dismisses report of Robert Pattinson's Batman entering DCEU as 'entirely untrue'

James Gunn dismissed rumours Robert Pattinson’s Batman would enter the DCEU.

The newly-minted Warner Bros executive took to Twitter on Wednesday to shoot down a report claiming the studio was in talks to incorporate the Batman played by Pattinson into the DC Extended Universe.

Gunn responded to a tweet reading, “A well-placed source tells Variety that James Gunn and Peter Safran are exploring the possibility of incorporating Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s Batman into their wider DC universe,” which linked to an article by journalist Adam B Vary.

The director replied, “There are few reporters I love more than @adambvary - truly a good guy - but in this case he needs to get a new source as this is entirely untrue.”

Reeves, who directed and co-wrote the movie, also chimed in, indicating Gunn was a much more reliable source.

"The source I’m really liking on this is Mr. @JamesGunn," Reeves tweeted.

