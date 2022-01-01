Henry Cavill reveals he's been dropped as Superman

Henry Cavill has been dropped from his Superman role.

The actor, who has played Clark Kent and his alter ego since 2013's Man of Steel, confirmed he was back as the superhero following his surprise appearance in the credits of Black Adam in October.

However, on Wednesday, he revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new heads of DC Studios, have decided to go in a different direction with the character.

"I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman," he began in an Instagram post.

"After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

The 39-year-old played Superman in Man of Steel, 2016's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017's Justice League. Cavill had always expressed a desire to continue playing the character and he finally got his wish, with his comeback getting confirmed in DC's Black Adam. The cameo appearance now seems to be his last as his "turn to wear the cape has passed".

Gunn and Safran became co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios on 1 November. The director explained on Twitter on Wednesday that they've got a slate of DC projects ready to announce, including a movie about a younger Superman.

"In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill," he tweeted. "But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."