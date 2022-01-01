Reese Witherspoon signs on for cheerleader comedy series

Reese Witherspoon is set to headline upcoming cheerleader comedy series All Stars.

In a statement to Deadline on Wednesday, executives at Amazon Prime Video announced that they had acquired the project.

They have issued a two-season straight-to-series order for the show, which will see Reese portray a former cheerleader from Daytona Beach who tricks her way into a cheerleading teacher position in England.

The story is loosely inspired by Andrea Kulberg's life as an American woman who travelled to the U.K. and taught students about cheerleading.

Reese is executive producing the series under her banner Hello Sunshine, along with the company's Lauren Neustadter.

Aline Brosh McKenna will act as creator and showrunner, direct the pilot and half the episodes, and also executive produce under her Lean Machine production house.

"We are beyond excited to continue our fantastic relationship with Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter with this one-of-a-kind comedy, All Stars," head of Amazon and MGM Studios Jennifer Salke gushed in a statement. "Aline Brosh McKenna's pitch delivered it all - originality, an iconic lead character, and tonnes of fun! There is also a throughline of hope, perseverance, and being true to your authentic self that will resonate everywhere."

A potential release date is yet to be confirmed.