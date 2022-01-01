Melissa McCarthy to star in new Christmas film written by Richard Curtis

Melissa McCarthy is to star in a new Christmas film that will be written by Richard Curtis.

The movie is a fairy-tale comedy about a workaholic man in New York who enlists the help of a magical genie to help him win his family back before Christmas.

The film is being made for Peacock and Working Title partners Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce with Riva Marker from Linden Productions.

Sam Boyd is directing the movie. He previously wrote and created the Anna Kendrick romantic comedy series 'Love Life' for HBO Max and wrote and directed 'In a Relationship' – the film that stars Emma Roberts, Michael Angarano and Dree Hemingway.

Melissa has just wrapped production on Jerry Seinfeld's 'Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story' with Hugh Grant and Amy Schumer and is to play the villain Ursula in the live-action take on 'The Little Mermaid'.

The 52-year-old actress starred in the comedy film 'Bridesmaids' as Megan Price but director Paul Feig revealed that she was a last-minute casting after a long period of auditions.

The filmmaker said: "We saw Melissa very late in the game. Every funny woman in town auditioned for this role but we couldn't crack the role. Melissa came in and played the character completely different to the rest.

"We were literally high-fiving and celebrating when she walked out."

Curtis has previously written hit films such as 'Four Weddings and a Funeral', 'Notting Hill' and 'Bridget Jones's Diary'. He also directed 'Love Actually' which is set at Christmas.