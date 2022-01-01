Prince Harry claims Prince William 'screamed and shouted' at him during crisis meeting

Prince Harry has claimed Prince William "screamed and shouted" at him during a crisis meeting in January 2020.



During episode five of the Netflix documentary series, titled Harry & Meghan, the British royal alleged that he had an argument with his older brother amid his and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's plans to step down as senior members of the royal family.



Harry claimed that during a meeting staged at Sandringham, which was attended by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, now King Charles III, he presented five options about his and Meghan's future, ranging from "all in" to "all out".



"It became very clear that option was not up for debate," he recalled of the idea to relocate to Canada and continue serving the royal family. "It was very terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father says things that were just simply untrue, and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in."



The same day, a joint statement was released by the royal family's press office denying there was a rift between the brothers.



"Once I got in the car after the meeting, I was told about a joint statement that had been put out in my name and my brother's name, squashing the story about him bullying us out of the family," the 38-year-old continued. "I couldn't believe it. No one had asked me. No one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that. I rang Meghan and I told her and she burst into floods of tears because within four hours they were happy to lie to protect my brother, and yet, for three years they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us. So, there was no other option at this point. I said: 'We need to get out of here.'"



Representatives for the royal family have not yet responded to the couple's claims.



Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior members of the royal family in early 2020 and eventually settled in California.



"The saddest part of it was the wedge created between me and my brother so that he's now on the institution's side, and part of me, I get that. That's his inheritance. So to some extent, it's already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and the continuation of this institution," Harry added.



The second volume of Harry & Meghan is now available to stream on Netflix.