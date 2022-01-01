Prince Harry accuses royal press office of leaking plan for proposed Canada move

Prince Harry has accused members of the royal press office of leaking a letter to the press regarding a proposed move to Canada.



During episode five of the Netflix documentary series, titled Harry & Meghan, the British royal alleged that someone disclosed private correspondence between himself and his father, now King Charles III, relating to his and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's desire to relocate to North America.



"The key piece of that story that made me aware that the contents of the letter between me and my father had been leaked was that we were willing to relinquish our Sussex titles. That was the giveaway," he said. "I was like, 'Wow, our story, our life literally got taken from underneath us.'"



Harry insisted that the idea to move to Canada had only been mentioned in letters with his father.



Representatives of the royal family have not yet responded to the allegation.



Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior members of the royal family in early 2020 and eventually settled in California.



In addition, the couple maintained that they had informed Queen Elizabeth II of their plans, despite "clickbait" articles suggesting otherwise.



"This idea that I supposedly blindsided my grandmother just never happened. I have so much respect for her," Harry said, to which the 41-year-old continued: "This has been ongoing for months and months."



Elsewhere, Harry pointed to the misogyny in the media after Meghan was widely blamed for the pair leaving the U.K.



"It was my decision; she never asked to leave," he added. "I was the one who was made to see it for myself. That's misogyny at its best."



The second volume of Harry & Meghan is now available to stream on Netflix.