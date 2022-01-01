Daisy Edgar-Jones cast as Carole King in musical biopic

Daisy Edgar-Jones is set to play Carole King in an upcoming biopic.



Variety announced on Thursday a film adaptation of the stage musical Beautiful - which follows Now and Forever singer Carole King’s life and career - is in the works with the Normal People star to lead.



“Daisy has a spirit and energy that I recognized as myself when I was younger,” Carole commented in a statement on the actress’s casting. “She’s a tremendous talent and I know she’s going to give a great performance.”



Sony will be developing the film from producers Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman of Playtone. Original stage show producer Paul Blake will also produce the film.



Sherry Kondor, Christine Russell, Steven Shareshian, and Mike Bosner will serve as executive producers.



Sony obtained the rights to Carole’s songs, her life rights, and the life rights to other artists featured in the show over seven years ago for the original Broadway production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.



The production ran for five years, closing in October 2019 after winning a Tony Award for Jessie Mueller’s lead performance, as well as playing 60 previews and 2,418 regular performances.



Lisa Cholodenko is signed on to direct the film adaptation, as well as adapt the script with Stuart Blumberg.



No other casting or production scheduling information has been released.