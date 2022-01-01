Prince Harry sees 'a lot' of Princess Diana in daughter Lilibet

Prince Harry sees "a lot" of his late mother Princess Diana in his second child.



During episode six of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the British royal opened up about his children with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - Archie, three, and 18-month-old Lilibet.



"I think at the moment I see a lot of my wife in Archie and a lot of my mum in Lili. She's very Spencer-like. She's got the same blue eyes," he said, to which Meghan added: "Blue, blue, blue eyes."



"Sort of like a golden, reddish hair," stated Harry.



Diana died in a car crash at the age of 36 in 1997.



Elsewhere in the episode, Tyler Perry - who offered the royals a place to stay when they first relocated to the U.S. in early 2020 - revealed that he is Lilibet's godfather.



"We'll call and we'll chat and we'll talk about silly things, but they were pretty serious on the phone and I go, 'OK, what's going on?' They said, 'Well, we'd like for you to be Lili's godfather.' I go 'Whoa.' I had to take a minute to take that in. And I thought, 'I'd be honoured. I'd be absolutely honoured,'" he recalled, before sharing his initial hesitations.



"I got off the phone, took it all in and then called them back and I go, 'Uh, hold on a second - does that mean we gotta go over there and do all of that in the church with (the royal family) and figure that all out because I don't wanna do that," the media mogul continued. "Maybe we can do a little private ceremony here and let that be here and if you have to do it there, then that's O.K."



No details of Lilibet's christening have been made public.



Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior members of the royal family in January 2020 and eventually settled in California.



The second volume of Harry & Meghan is now available to stream on Netflix.