Jenna Ortega cast in Winter Spring Summer or Fall

Jenna Ortega is to star in 'Winter Spring Summer or Fall'.

The 20-year-old actress will team up with her 'Wednesday' co-star Percy Hynes White in the romantic drama that is being helmed by Tiffany Paulsen in her feature directorial debut.

The picture follows two teenagers (Ortega and Hynes White) on the cusp of adulthood as they meet and fall in love on four significant days of the year.

The script has been written by Dan Schoffer with revisions by Paulsen and will be produced by MPCA's Brad Krevoy, together with Josh Shader and David Wulf.

Paulsen has previous in the genre after writing the romantic films 'Holidate' and 'About Fate'.

In a statement, Krevoy said: "We're excited to be further diversifying MPCA's robust slate with 'Winter Spring Summer or Fall'.

"Jenna is enormously talented as an actor and producer, and we know both she and Percy will bring heartfelt depth to their roles and that, along with Tiffany's experience with character and her vision for the film, will only enhance the brilliant script from Dan."

Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series 'Wednesday' and admits she can see similarities between her real-life self and her alter ego.

She said: "People have been telling me I look like her since I was six years old. And I have a pretty dark sense of humour!"

Despite this, Jenna needed to make some adjustments in order to play the role.

The 'Scream' star told PEOPLE: "I had to do things a bit different with my physicality and the way I carried myself.

"She almost has a social awkwardness. So when she does toxic, manipulative things, you know it's not coming out of malicious intent."