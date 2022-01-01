Jane Fonda announces her cancer is in remission

Jane Fonda has announced her cancer is in remission.

In a blog post titled "Best Birthday Present Ever", the Grace and Frankie actress announced that she no longer has to undergo chemotherapy treatments.

"Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo. I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate," she wrote in the post, which was published on Thursday. "I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news."

Jane revealed in September that she had been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer that develops in the lymphatic system, and was undergoing chemotherapy to fight the disease.

In her new post, she admitted her last round of chemo hit her particularly hard but she recovered in time to attend the first in-person Fire Drill Fridays climate change protest since the pandemic in Washington D.C. on 2 December.

"I'm especially happy because while my first 4 chemo treatments were rather easy for me, only a few days of being tired, the last chemo session was rough and lasted 2 weeks making it hard to accomplish much of anything," she admitted. "The effects wore off just as I went to D.C. for the first live, in-person Fire Drill Fridays rally (since the pandemic). Thank heavens for that because it was a busy week."

After explaining more about her recent environmental justice work, the actress signed off by writing, "Thanks for sending good wishes my way. I wish everyone a joyful, healthy Holiday."

Jane will celebrate her 85th birthday on 21 December.