Kevin Spacey appears in court to face new sex offence charges

Kevin Spacey appeared remotely in a U.K. court to face seven fresh sex offence charges on Friday.



The 63-year-old appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London via video link from the Middle East to face three charges of indecent assault, three of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.



He spoke only to confirm his name, Kevin Spacey Fowler, his date of birth and his London address. He did not indicate how he intends to plea to the fresh charges.



Spacey was granted unconditional bail ahead of his scheduled appearance at Southwark Crown Court on 13 January.



Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced that they had authorised seven more criminal charges against Spacey in November. They relate to alleged sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004 and bring the total charges up to 12.



Previously, in June, the House of Cards actor was formally charged with five sex offences - four counts of sexual assault as well as one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. These charges related to alleged incidents in London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013 involving three men now in their 30s and 40s.



The American Beauty star pleaded not guilty to those five charges in July and is due to stand trial in June 2023.



The Oscar-winning actor fell from grace in late 2017 when Rent star Anthony Rapp claimed Spacey had made sexual advances toward him when he was only 14 years old, following which more than 20 people made allegations of sexual assault, harassment or inappropriate conduct against him.



In October, following a trial in New York, a jury concluded that Spacey did not molest Rapp and was not liable for any damages.