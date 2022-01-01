Khloé Kardashian won't let daughter sleep over at Kourtney Kardashian's house

Khloé Kardashian won't let her four-year-old daughter True sleep around Kourtney Kardashian's house.

During Vanity Fair's lie detector video series, Kourtney asked her younger sister why she won't allow True to stay over at her and her husband Travis Barker's home.

"Are you ever gonna let True sleepover at my house?" the Poosh founder asked Khloé, who replied, "Probably not."

The 43-year-old then asked if it was because her kids and True would have "too much fun" and Khloé bluntly responded, "No."

Kourtney pushed the 38-year-old for a reason, and she diplomatically said, "I don't think we have enough time on this show for what the reason is."

Kourtney shares three children - Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight - with her ex-partner Scott Disick, while Travis has two children - Landon, 19, and Alabama, 16 - from his previous marriage and is also stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya.

Elsewhere in the test, Kourtney confirmed that Travis has a fetish for her feet and they had sex as their Halloween characters last year.

"On Halloween, in your costumes, did you guys have sex in character?" Khloé asked, to which Kourtney revealed they did while dressed up as Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette's characters from 1993's True Romance.

"I can only imagine what you guys were doing last year then," Khloé commented.