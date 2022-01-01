Lily Collins chipped tooth eating apple before filming Emily in Paris scene

Lily Collins chipped a front tooth shortly before filming a key scene for Emily in Paris.

The Rules Don't Apply actress plays aspiring marketing executive Emily Cooper, an American who relocates to France, in the hit Netflix series.

While Emily is known for looking picture-perfect in every sequence, during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday, Lily confessed that she faced a real dilemma after damaging one of her front teeth while eating an apple in the back of a taxi in the French capital on a Saturday afternoon.

Though the 33-year-old knew the tooth could be repaired, she quickly realised she had to film close-ups for the show on the Monday.

"We're in France where things are (impossible) a lot of the time. And finding a dentist on a Sunday would be nearly impossible," she said, before detailing the hectic experience. "But per Emily's solution-driven nature, I found a dentist on a Sunday morning. (He) had been out the night before at the Rolling Stones concert and bicycled to the office, let me in, didn't really scrub up. Then I laid on the table and he's like, 'Let me fix your tooth.' I was like, 'O.K.'"

Lily insisted the dentist did a "great job" and declined to charge her.

"It was a win-win," the star smiled, to which host Seth commented, "That's a real Emily in Paris storyline."

Season three of Emily in Paris is set to premiere on 21 December.