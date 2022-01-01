Khloé Kardashian shades Kourtney Kardashian's wedding dress

Khloé Kardashian wasn't a big fan of her sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding dress.

Kourtney hit headlines when she wore a white lace minidress from Dolce & Gabbana and a dramatic lace veil featuring a large Madonna motif when she tied the knot with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy in May.

In a new video for Vanity Fair's lie detector test series, Khloé was asked for her honest reaction to her sibling's look for her big day.

"Did you like my wedding dress?" questioned Kourtney, to which the 38-year-old replied: "It was fine."

Kourtney then checked with the woman conducting the test to see if Khloé was telling the truth.

"Oh my gosh, inconclusive!" the 43-year-old exclaimed at the response.

"I mean, it was beautiful, for sure," justified Khloé. "I just would have loved to see you in that at the after-party and then something (else) prior."

Elsewhere in the lie detector test, Khloé was asked whether she thinks Kourtney's style changed when she started dating Travis.

"Yes," she commented, before expanding on whether she likes her outfits better now. "No, I don't think so, it's not bad or good. I liked your style before and I like your style now. But I do think this is a phase."