Jennifer Coolidge keen to star in Broadway show

Jennifer Coolidge has set her sights on Broadway.



In an interview with Ariana Grande for Entertainment Weekly's Entertainers of the Year issue, the Legally Blonde actress revealed she would like to have a proper go at performing in a play.



"Well, I've done two Broadway shows. One of them (2001's The Women) had a sort of good little run, and then the other one (2010's Elling) didn't really have much of a run at all," she said. "But I would like to do a really cool play again. I don't care if it's comedic or not."



Jennifer does not yet have a Broadway project lined up. However, she has a number of TV shows in the works and is waiting to learn if she will be reprising her role as Karen Calhoun in Netflix's The Watcher.



"I haven't heard anything from Ryan (Murphy), but I did hear a week ago that Watcher was renewed, and today White Lotus was renewed. I don't know. I hope I'm in both of them, I don't know. I haven't... The telegram has not arrived," the 61-year-old stated, before noting that she enjoys starring in The White Lotus as it means she gets to travel to locales like Hawaii and Sicily. "And I love that White Lotus sort of takes you around the world. I love shooting on the other side of the world. That's kind of amazing to do."



Jennifer was nominated for a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Tanya McQuoid-Hunt in The White Lotus earlier this week.