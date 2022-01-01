Haley Lu Richardson sells crocheted clothes via an Etsy store

Haley Lu Richardson still sells her handmade crocheted designs on Etsy despite her rising acting career.

The 27-year-old, who is best known for playing Portia in The White Lotus, launched her Etsy store, Hooked by Haley Lu, in 2014 and has continued to sporadically sell items such as crocheted dresses, tops, hats, and beaded jewellery.

"It's very haphazard and inconsistent and chaotic," she told The Cut of her venture, explaining that her home is full of wicker baskets filled with her handmade creations. "When I feel like these baskets get full of all this stuff I've been making, I'm like, Oh, maybe I should post some stuff and sell it. It's fun because I don't feel pressure with it."

And thanks to her rising fame, Haley's store often runs out of products as soon as they're released, with her revealing, "The last time I posted a bunch of necklaces and scrunchies, they sold out in like a half an hour."

The Edge of Seventeen actress has been crocheting for 19 years as she was taught how to create clothes by weaving interlocking threads together with a crochet hook by her mother when she was eight years old.

She noted that she doesn't follow patterns and prefers to freestyle her crochet.

"I'm not judging myself with the crocheting. I don't feel like anyone's judging me with my crocheting, and if they are, that's weird," she joked.

Haley also tries to incorporate her designs into her characters' outfits as a "fun little Easter egg" and one of her bucket hats made an appearance in the second season of The White Lotus.