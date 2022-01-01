Sharon Osbourne released from hospital after suffering 'medical emergency'

Sharon Osbourne is recovering at home after experiencing a "medical emergency" over the weekend.

On Saturday, editors at TMZ reported that the TV personality "fell ill" while filming a TV show in Santa Paula, California the previous evening and had been transported to a local hospital.

Following fan concern, Sharon and her husband Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack Osbourne took to his Instagram Stories to issue a statement on his mother's behalf.

"She has been given the all-clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support," he wrote. "As to what happened to my mum - I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready."

Jack also clarified that Sharon had joined him on the set of his new TV show, Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror, and not Ghost Adventures as previously claimed.

Most recently, the 70-year-old and her family have been working on a new reality TV show titled Home to Roost for BBC One. The 10-part series is set to air in 2023.