Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals love for Lionel Messi after FIFA World Cup victory

Catherine Zeta-Jones revealed her love for Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi after his team won the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday.

The Wednesday actress filmed her TV screen as the Argentinian team celebrated winning 4-2 in the penalty round against France in the final in Qatar.

Alongside the footage, Zeta-Jones revealed on Instagram that her husband Michael Douglas is "fine" with how much she loves team captain Messi, who also plays for Paris Saint-Germain.

"The best match I have ever seen, ever!!! Look, I support Paris Saint Germain, why, one wonders, I love the French, speak it too, my heart goes out to you," she wrote in the caption. "But you have to understand, I Love MESSI and the best bit?….my husband is just fine with it. (Heart emoji) no need to….so Don’t cry for me or anybody else, Argentina!!!! OLE!!!"

In the comments section, The Mask of Zorro actress revealed the extent of her admiration for Messi.

"What a guy! Doesn’t care about my Messi posters all over the house, like….super cool (laughing emoji)," she joked.

Zeta-Jones continued praising Messi on her Instagram Stories, sharing a photo and video of him kissing the World Cup trophy. Alongside another snap of the sports star, she wrote, "And God created Messi."