Robert De Niro's New York home targeted by burglar

Robert De Niro's New York City home was reportedly targeted by a burglar in the early hours of Monday morning.

Law enforcement sources told the New York Post that Shanice Aviles, 30, was caught trying to steal Christmas presents from around the tree inside the veteran actor's Manhattan townhouse.

According to the publication, cops spotted Aviles, a "known burglar", trying to gain access to commercial buildings before she entered the property. They followed her into the residential block and found her holding the 79-year-old's iPad around 2.30 am local time.

"She was stealing Christmas presents," a police official added.

Police sources told the Post that the Taxi Driver star was upstairs and his daughter was in a bedroom when the intrusion took place. Neither of them was aware of what was happening.

Aviles was arrested inside the home and the charges against her are pending. Aviles is a repeat offender with at least 26 previous arrests.

De Niro has yet to comment on the incident.