Jerry Bruckheimer wants Johnny Depp to return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Jerry Bruckheimer would "love" Johnny Depp to return to 'Pirates of the Caribbean'.



The 59-year-old actor portrayed Captain Jack Sparrow in five movies in the swashbuckler series and Jerry hopes that he is able to reprise the part after he won a defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year.



However, Bruckheimer says that Disney would have the final say on a potential Depp return.



The 79-year-old producer told The Hollywood Reporter: "You'd have to ask them. I can't answer that question. I really don't know.



"I would love to have him in the movie. He's a friend, a terrific actor, and it's unfortunate that personal lives creep into everything we do."



Bruckheimer – who has produced blockbusters including 'Beverly Hills Cop' and 'Top Gun' – also confirmed that the character of Captain Jack Sparrow would never be killed off.



He said: "You can't. We tried to kill him. It didn't work."



Johnny mentioned during the trial that he hoped to say farewell to Jack Sparrow after first playing the role almost 20 years ago.



The 'Edward Scissorhands' star said: "My feeling was that these characters should be able to have their proper goodbye, as it were.



"A franchise can only last for so long, and there's a way to end a franchise like that, and I thought that the characters deserved to have their way out, to end the franchise on a very good note. I planned on continuing until it was time to stop."



Jerry also provided hope that the proposed 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film featuring Margot Robbie could come to fruition after the actress had claimed that the project was dead in the water.



He said: "It's alive for me. It's alive for Disney.



"I'm sure she was disappointed it didn't go first – or maybe not because she's very busy, so it might be a blessing to push this a bit. We believe we'll get it made. It's a very strong story."