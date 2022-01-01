Brad Pitt celebrates birthday with Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt celebrated his birthday with rumoured new girlfriend Ines de Ramon over the weekend.

In paparazzi photographs circulating online, the Babylon actor and the jewellery firm executive were seen arriving in the same car at a venue in Hollywood, California on Sunday.

The pair was also spotted stepping out together on the way to the party, held to celebrate the Hollywood star turning 59.

Neither Brad nor Ines, 29, has addressed the dating rumours.

They were first linked in November when they were snapped attending a Bono concert in Los Angeles alongside the likes of Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, and Sean Penn.

Meanwhile, a source recently told People that Brad is planning on spending New Year's Eve with Ines.

"It's not serious yet but he's comfortable and they're having fun together," one insider commented, while another added: "Ines is fun and social. They have a great time together. They do solo dates, but also group dates with friends."

Previously, Brad was married to Angelina Jolie - with whom he shares six children - from 2014 until their divorce was finalised in 2019.

Meanwhile, Ines was wed to The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley from 2019 until their separation earlier this year.