Simu Liu loved working on Barbie movie

Simu Liu had lots of fun on 'Barbie'.

The 33-year-old actor will feature in the highly-anticipated new film, which also features Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, as a version of a Ken doll and claims that the recently-released trailer encapsulates the nature of the movie.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Simu said: "It was pretty much what you see in the trailer. I feel like you can kind of surmise what kind of experience we had filming it just by watching the trailer. It's so much fun.

"The dancing, the laughing, all of that. That was every single day for us on set. So now to finally see that in a work form is actually surreal because we just felt like we were having fun the whole time."

The 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' star is looking forward to audiences seeing the complete movie when it is released next summer.

He said: "But I'm really excited for people to watch more. I think there will be one more trailer that comes out before the movie, but I think it's great to keep the audience guessing, and I can't wait for them to see."

Margot is front and centre in the trailer and claims that the movie is "everything you've ever dreamed of".

The 32-year-old star's production company LuckyChap Entertainment secured the rights to the story for the film and she revealed that director Greta Gerwig was her first choice to helm the flick.

Margot said: "I've been working on it for about four or five years now — it's a LuckyChap project. And we went after Greta [Gerwig]. There were maybe three people that we would want to make a 'Barbie' movie with, and I was like, if she says no .... So thank God she said yes. She's just brilliant."