Michael B. Jordan: Creed III isn't a typical boxing film

Michael B. Jordan thinks that 'Creed III' is not a "typical boxing movie".

The 35-year-old actor is to reprise his role as Adonis 'Donnie' Creed in the latest 'Rocky' spin-off film and claims that emotion is at the heart of the project, which marks his directorial debut.

In a behind-the-scenes feature about the making of the film, Michael said: "'Creed III' is not just your typical boxing movie. We really wanted to take advantage of the emotional journey of the characters, and put that into the ring and have it pay off in a physical way."

The new movie sees Donnie happy as both a boxer and family man before his peace is interrupted by childhood friend Damian Andersen (Jonathan Majors) resurfacing after a long prison sentence.

The friendship turns into bitterness as the pair face off in a bout that is more than just a fight and Michael felt "eternally grateful" to have the opportunity to get behind the camera for the first time on the film – which is to be released in March 2023.

He explained: "I've been living with this character for eight years.

"We laughed, cheered, cried together. A core pillar of this franchise is figuring out who you really are and what's worth fighting for.

"In 'Creed III', I wanted to know what Adonis' limits were. So, to be able to finally step behind the camera and continue to elevate and evolve this story, is something I'm eternally grateful for."

Jordan revealed that he is optimistic that fans will be able to take something valuable away from the movie.

He said: "I hope audiences walk away feeling inspired and have the courage to do something that you normally wouldn't do."