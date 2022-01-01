Sharon Osbourne 'doing great' following medical emergency

Sharon Osbourne has assured fans she's "doing great" after suffering an emergency health scare on Friday.

The TV personality "fell ill" while filming her son Jack Osbourne's show, Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror, in Santa Paula, California and was subsequently taken to hospital.

She was discharged from the facility on Sunday, and on Monday night, the 70-year-old assured her Instagram followers that she was doing well.

"Back home and doing great! Thank you for all the (love)," she wrote alongside a photo of her and husband Ozzy Osbourne's dog Elvis sitting in front of a Christmas tree.

Her former The Talk co-host Carrie Ann Inaba wrote in the comments, "Thank goodness!" with heart and praying hands emojis and added, "Elvis will take care of you!"

Amanda Kloots, another star of The Talk, commented, "Oh thank God."

The nature of Sharon's medical emergency has not been revealed, and Jack decline to share the information when he gave an update on her health on Sunday.

"She has been given the all-clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support," he wrote on social media. "As to what happened to my mum - I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready."

Most recently, the Osbournes have been working on a new reality TV show titled Home to Roost for BBC One. The 10-part series is set to air in 2023.