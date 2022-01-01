Eddie Cibrian denies having cheated on Brandi Glanville with Piper Perabo

Eddie Cibrian denied allegations he once cheated on Brandi Glanville with Piper Perabo.

The Cave star responded to his ex-wife Brandi Glanville’s accusation that during their marriage, he cheated on her with his co-star Piper Perabo while they were working together on the 2005 film.

Brandi told Page Six in an interview published on Tuesday Eddie and Piper sparked their affair on The Cave’s set, and continued while she visited. Brandi and Eddie were married from 2001 to 2009.

“I’m sad I have to address this, I really believed that we had come a long way, but this was untrue 19 years ago and it’s untrue now,” Eddie responded hours later via a statement in Us Weekly. “Just because someone thinks something might be true does not make it true. This is all so unnecessary.”

The actor concluded, “Fun times at the Christmas table await.”

In her Page Six interview, Brandi described Piper as being “a real c**t to me” when Brandi visited the set of 2005’s The Cave. The television personality recalled the actress “flirting with Eddie” in front of her.

“I was like, ‘Am I here? Am I the only person (seeing this)?’” Brandi recounted. “Like, ‘What is happening?’”

Eddie and Brandi share two children: Mason, 19, and Jake, 15.