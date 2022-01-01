Kim Cattrall's mother Shane Cattrall dies aged 93

Kim Cattrall announced her mother Shane Cattrall has died.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, the Sex and the City star revealed her mother Shane had passed away at the age of 93.

Cattrall's announcement included a tribute with several photos of her and her mum over the years. Several celebrities expressed their condolences to Cattrall after hearing the news.

“Rest in peace mum,” Kim wrote, captioning the series of throwback photos.

Shane Cattrall was born in 1929. Kim detailed her mother’s childhood in a Guardian interview in 2019, calling Shane’s early life “shocking and dramatic”.

Kim explained, “Her father abandoned my grandmother, leaving her in terrible poverty, struggling to bring up three children. As I’ve got older that’s inspired me to want to tell stories about real women who are not Superwoman but need extraordinary powers to survive.”

Shane died nearly five years after the disappearance of Kim's younger brother, Chris from his home in 2018.

Cattrall enlisted the help of fans to find her brother at the time, but he was later discovered dead at the age of 55.

According to an interview with Harpers Bazaar, Kim confirmed Chris's cause of death was suicide. Kim’s father Dennis died in 2012 at the age of 86 after succumbing to Alzheimer's Disease.