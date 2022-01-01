Alicia Silverstone appears nude in PETA Wear Vegan campaign

Alicia Silverstone appeared in an advertisement for PETA, telling shoppers to “wear vegan”.

An advertisement for the nonprofit organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals went live on Tuesday in Times Square, New York City. The ad features the Baby-Sitters Club star, 46, wearing nothing but vegan leather boots in a field of cacti.

“Don’t Be A Prick. Wear Vegan,” read the tagline.

The photo was shot by renowned commercial and fine-art photographer Brian Bowen Smith, known for his celebrity portraits.

During an interview published with a press release on the advertisement, Alicia told PETA why she chose to star in the image.

“I never, ever, get naked in TV, in film, nothing… But I’ve done it for PETA ’cause that’s how much it matters to me,” the actress revealed. “(T)he amount of resources, water, food, oil for transport, the amount of energy that goes into making leather is extraordinary. It’s just not sustainable.”

She added, “The Earth can’t handle it.”

Alicia’s advertisement is located on a billboard at the intersection of 40th Street and Eighth Avenue, New York.