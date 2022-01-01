Gabriel Byrne joins Ballerina cast

Gabriel Byrne has been cast in the 'John Wick' spin-off film 'Ballerina'.



The 72-year-old actor has joined an ever-expanding ensemble that includes Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Norman Reedus.



Ana de Armas will lead the cast as the ballerina-assassin Rooney with Keanu Reeves making a cameo appearance as John Wick.



Filming is underway on the flick, which is being directed by Len Wiseman from a screenplay written by Shay Hatten.



Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and 'John Wick' director Chad Stahelski are producing the film.



Iwanyk said: "For decades, Gabriel's mysterious and enigmatic presence has enriched dozens of films. You can never quite be sure what he's thinking, and that's perfect for this world."



Byrne has starred in more than 70 films and has also been acclaimed for his stage work as he has been nominated for two Tony Awards.



The Irish actor will next be seen as the legendary writer Samuel Beckett in the biopic 'Dance First'. He also stars as Enzo Ferrari in 'Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend' and appeared in the TV adaptation of 'The War of the Worlds'.



It was recently confirmed that Anjelica would be reprising her role as The Director in 'Ballerina'.



The 71-year-old star appeared as the head of the Ruska Roma crime organisation in 'John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum' during a scene where a beleaguered John Wick came to her for help.



Among her skills is training young dancers to learn that art is suffering while also training young fighters to roll with the flips.



Lee said: "The idea of 'Ballerina' was formed around the scenes with Anjelica in 'John Wick 3'.



"Anjelica Huston is an icon and is nothing less than Hollywood royalty. The world of Wick is always made richer by her commanding screen presence."