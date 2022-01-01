Sam Raimi producing the horror film Don't Move

Sam Raimi is to produce the horror movie 'Don't Move'.



The 63-year-old filmmaker is working on the film for his production company Raimi Productions alongside Alex Lebovici's Hammerstone Productions and Christian Mercuri's Capstone Studios.



'Don't Move' tells the story of a killer who injects a woman with a paralytic agent that forces her to run, fight and hide before her body shuts down.



The movie is being directed by Adam Schindler and Brian Netto – who have helmed episodes of Raimi's horror TV series '50 Stages of Fright' – from a script written by T.J. Cimfel and David White.



Raimi said: "Alex and the team at Hammerstone as well as our friends at Capstone are the ideal production partners as we bring this compelling and twisted tale to light.



"I am delighted to collaborate again with our co-directors Adam and Brian on this incredibly frightening and tense story full of so many twists and turns – it will deliver a fantastic horror punch to the audience!"



Sam has a rich history in the horror genre after creating the 'Evil Dead' franchise and explained how he wanted to include a "flavour" of horror in his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'.



In response to comments by Marvel chief Kevin Feige saying that 'Evil Dead' fans would enjoy the film, Sam said: "I think what (Kevin) meant, from my point of view, is that this film has a flavour of horror to it.



"I think when the original director, Scott Derrickson, and Kevin promoted the coming of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', they said it was going to be the first Marvel superhero film that had an element of horror to it."