Teresa Giudice advises Todd and Julie Chrisley to 'stand strong' ahead of prison sentences

Teresa Giudice has given fellow reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley advice ahead of their prison sentences.



The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member was asked on Tuesday by TMZ whether she had any advice for the Chrisley Knows Best stars as they prepare for their respective prison sentences.



Teresa told the television personalities that "manifesting" got her through her own 11-month prison sentence in 2015.



She said the Chrisleys should "stand strong for their family and manifest while being in prison what they want when they come out".



Otherwise, her advice is "just to be strong for their children".



She continued, "It's going to be very hard but they have to make the best of it... but they have to stay connected to their children and make it work."



For Teresa, having her children visit "every week" kept her family connected during her sentence.



"The thing is my children were young," she explained. "But based on their schedule, at least, go once a month."



Teresa served time alongside her then-husband Joe Giudice after being convicted of fraud.



Todd has been sentenced to 12 years in prison and his wife Julie has been sentenced to seven years. They were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion in June.



The Chrisleys will be heading to Florida to fulfil their sentences in less than a month.