Aaron Paul's name change finalised

Aaron Paul and his family’s name changes have been finalised.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the Breaking Bad actor's legal name change from his birth name Aaron Sturtevant to his stage name Aaron Paul has been approved.

The name change for his wife Lauren - also changing her last name to Paul, and the couple's eight-month-old son to Casper Emerson Paul to Ryden Caspian Paul - was also approved.

The baby already held the last name Paul, though his parents legally did not at the time of his birth.

Aaron had used Ryden's new name on social media before making the name change official. In previous court documents, he admitted that he and Lauren were asked for a name at the hospital - which is why Casper Emerson was made legal - but they later thought of one they liked better.