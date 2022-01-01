Rust assistant director files countersuit against Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin is being countersued by Rust assistant director Dave Halls.

In October 2021, production on the western was suspended indefinitely after Baldwin's prop firearm discharged during a rehearsal, injuring director Joel Souza and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Last month, lawyers acting on behalf of Baldwin filed a negligence lawsuit at the Los Angeles Superior Court against Halls, armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, prop master Sarah Zachry, and prop supplier Seth Kenney, among others. He claimed they negligently caused Hutchins's death by failing to follow proper safety procedures.

On Friday, Halls led a countersuit filing against the actor, alleging in court documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times that Zachry, Gutierrez-Reed, Kenney, and Baldwin himself breached their duties to the assistant director on set and therefore are to blame for Hutchins's death.

Halls's attorney wrote in the countersuit filed to the Los Angeles Superior Court, "(Halls) continues to contend that he is in no way actionably liable for the events and occurrences... alleged in Plaintiff's operative complaint."

Previously, script supervisor Mamie Mitchell filed a complaint accusing Baldwin of assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence over the incident. Last month, a judge decided that Mitchell could proceed with her claims.

In subsequent court filings, Baldwin denied Mitchell's allegations and contended that other crew members failed to follow safety procedures - including assistant director Halls.

In October, it was announced Rust would resume production in January after the producers settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Hutchins's family.