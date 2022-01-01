Tori Spelling hospitalised after having a 'hard time breathing'

Tori Spelling was recently admitted to hospital because she had a "hard time breathing".

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to update fans on her health, revealing that she was in hospital. She also slammed those who had previously accused her of faking her symptoms.

"Here I am in hospital since late last night," the actress wrote alongside a photo of herself in a hospital bed. "To all of you who gaslit me when you were told I (was) too sick to work, well here I am."

She continued, "How about next time (you) take someone at face value and show kindness instead of doubtfulness. Remember, for people like me, NOT working is a nightmare. I'm a hustler and a workaholic. I always choose work."

Tori recalled that she was taken to hospital for being "low on oxygen" and explained that her symptoms included "hard time breathing, high blood pressure and crazy dizziness". She told fans that doctors were "running a battery of tests" on her to determine the cause and she was keen to "get home to my kids" before Christmas.

Earlier this week, Tori appeared on Bethenny Frankel's ReWives podcast and revealed that she has "seven kids right now". Her "big, blended family" includes her five children with husband Dean McDermott, her stepson Jack and Dean's ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace's adopted daughter Lola.

"It's currently the Christmas season, and I have seven kids right now," Tori said. "Because we have his ex's two kids with us - so one from his past marriage, my stepson, and then her daughter living with us."