Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's family tie them up for Christmas card photoshoot

Hilary Duff's children hilariously tied her and her husband Matthew Koma up for a photoshoot for their Christmas card.

The How I Met Your Father star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the holiday card she has sent to her loved ones this year.

In the image on the front of the card, taken by photographer Laura Moll, Hilary and Matthew can be seen sitting down back to back with tape over their mouths and a cord of Christmas lights tying them together.

Hilary's eldest child Luca, 10, posed for the photo in the middle of wrapping the cord around them further, while her and Matthew's first child together, Banks, sat on the floor in front of them holding the masking tape. Their youngest child Mae nonchalantly ate a cupcake, seemingly unaware of the set-up.

"Happy Holidays" and "All Is Not Calm" were printed underneath the photo, while the envelope read, "A Duff Some Bairs and a Comrie," referring to Matthew's real last name Bair and Luca's last name Comrie.

Hilary shares Luca with her first husband Mike Comrie, while she and Matthew have two daughters - Banks, four, and Mae, 20 months.

On Wednesday, they celebrated their third wedding anniversary with respective posts on Instagram.

"Matthew. I love you so much. Happy 3 years!" the actress wrote alongside snaps of the couple. "I don't know if you knew what you were getting into or that you weren't going to sleep or sit down for the next 5-10 years but I think for the most part you're pretty happy about it. Our life is so full and I'm over the top grateful for the guy that I got to do all this madness with."