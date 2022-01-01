Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to match donations to Canadian food bank

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have teamed up with a food bank in the actor's hometown to double the donations for its latest fundraising appeal.

The married actors have agreed to match donations up to the value of $25,000 (£21,000) to support The Greater Vancouver Food Bank, which is based in Ryan's hometown of Vancouver, Canada, and its Baby Steps nutrition programme.

"This holiday season, @VancityReynolds and @blakelively will be matching your donations up to $25,000 in support of our Baby Steps nutrition program!" representatives of the food bank tweeted. "Please join them in helping local babies in need of formula, diapers, and baby food."

The Baby Steps drive aims to help children up to 24 months old in the Vancouver area who are in need of essentials and nutritional baby food.

Retweeting the post, the Deadpool actor wrote on Wednesday, "Blake and I are thrilled to support @VanFoodBank. So many babies without basic needs being met right now. If you donate, we’ll match it. And if you need a little help, check out (their website)."

Ryan and Blake, who are expecting their fourth child, are well-known for their philanthropic efforts and regularly donate to charitable causes. Back in March, they notably agreed to match up to $1 million (£832,000) in donations to the UN Refugee Agency to help families displaced by the conflict in Ukraine.