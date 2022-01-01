John Krasinski 'wouldn't be anywhere in my life without' wife Emily Blunt

John Krasinski gushed over his wife Emily Blunt.



In an interview with Parade, released on Wednesday, the Office actor expressed his admiration for his wife Emily Blunt, also known for her role in The Devil Wears Prada, and the two have been married for twelve years.



“I wouldn’t be anywhere in my life without her,” John insisted. “On a daily basis, but certainly… career-wise (and) as a dad, she pushes me to be better every single day at everything I do.”



He added that he “forward to the next day cause I know it’ll be better than the one before”.



John and Emily have been married since 2010. They share two daughters, Hazel, eight and Violet, six.



In the same interview, John was questioned about what will come in Jack Ryan's next season.



“The world of being in the CIA as Wendell (Pierce) has said is extremely taxing on family,” he said. “So you need good people around you and I think Season 4 is a celebration of the team.”