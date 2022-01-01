Emily Ratajkowski downloads dating app following split from Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski recently downloaded a dating app following her separation from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.



The model and actress revealed during a recent episode of her High Low with EmRata podcast that she signed up to the unnamed app after having a glass of wine.



"I was like, 'F**k it.' I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it," the 31-year-old told her podcast guest.



She recalled that she swiftly got "a few direct requests from women" which she found "exciting", but in general, she wasn't particularly impressed with the range of users on the app.



"I feel like this app is a little bit white. It's very white and it feels like a very particular man and, honestly, a very particular type of woman, so I don't think I'm gonna meet my lady crush on here," she shared.



The Gone Girl star also noted that she needs to date "normal guys" and added, "We want, like, a surgeon. We want a lawyer. An academic. I'm on this app just to meet these people."



Emily filed for divorce from Sebastian, the father of her 21-month-old son Sylvester, in September after four years of marriage.



Since the split, she has been linked to Pete Davidson and DJ Orazio Rispo, while she was photographed kissing artist Jack Greer outside of her New York City apartment on Wednesday.



The My Body author sparked rumours she was bisexual by participating in a TikTok trend in October. When she was asked about the speculation in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Emily said she doesn't really believe in "straight people" and thinks "sexuality is on a sliding scale".