Chris Pratt gets stung by bee on eyeball

Chris Pratt has a swollen left eye because he was recently stung by a bee.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor explained in an Instagram video that he was inspired to approach a beehive after watching clips of Texas Bee Works beekeeper Erika Thompson at work on social media.

"So I've been following this bee lady on Instagram. She's so cool and brave and she goes in front of these hives of bees and says, 'They're very calm today. I'm going to remove the bee. I'm going to use my bare hands to sift through the bees and look for the queen,'" he began.

The Jurassic World actor, who wore sunglasses for the video, admitted her clips gave him a "false sense of security" and made him feel like he could "control" bees too. However, his confidence soon backfired when he put it into practice.

"So I saw a beehive two days ago and I went towards it and the man standing next to me said, 'Hey careful there's bees' and I said, 'These bees look very calm.' And I just stared at these bees and then one of them come out and it stung me in the eyeball," Pratt stated before taking off his sunglasses and revealing his swollen left eye.

He concluded the video, "So, anyways, f**k that bee lady."

Thompson responded to Pratt's tale in the comments by writing, "Wait - so now you’re going to be a plumber and a beekeeper @prattprattpratt?! If you leave saving the bees to me and other professionals, you can focus on saving the Princess, Mario."

Pratt will voice Italian plumber Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which will be released in April 2023.