Drew Barrymore prefers to give her children experiences rather than gifts

Drew Barrymore prefers to give her daughters "life experiences" instead of presents during the holiday season.

The Drew Barrymore Show host told Travel + Leisure in a recent interview that she is taking her daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, eight, on holiday for Christmas because she prefers to give them a getaway instead of gifts.

"I am one of those mothers that sounds like a mean Scrooge because I don't buy them presents," she said. "I always take them somewhere because I want to show them a life experience. Memory building for me is so important. So I've never really done presents under the tree."

The 47-year-old, who shares her children with her ex-husband Will Kopelman, explained that she usually takes them on cultural breaks but this year they are going to "chase the sun" because they have earned some relaxation time.

"We work in a windowless studio nine months of the year (so) I just thought, 'Oh, what's something like, with a horizon?' We're going to go to a beach and just literally be like porpoises and dolphins and do some snorkelling," she shared about their holiday plans. "I usually try to do something really cultural, but I think the girls and I are so tired from hard work and working in school, we need to go faceplant."