Lindsay Lohan: 'Christmas is a time when family comes together'

Lindsay Lohan is all about spending time with family during the festive season.

The actress, who recently made her Hollywood comeback in the new movie Falling for Christmas, is a big fan of the holidays.

"Christmas is a time when family comes together," the 36-year-old smiled during an appearance at Netflix's global fan event Tudum. "It's just such a loving holiday."

In Falling for Christmas, Lindsay plays heiress Sierra, who, after having a ski accident, finds herself in the care of a lodge owner and his daughter, played by Glee's Chord Overstreet and Olivia Perez.

"It's such a refreshing, heartwarming romantic comedy, and I miss doing those kinds of movies," she shared.

However, Lindsay admitted that skiing isn't exactly her forte.

"All the stunt scenes were really fun for me because I haven't gotten to do that much in a lot of my films. (Like) flying off the hill, attempting to ski well and not doing it," the flame-haired star laughed. "I love the idea of skiing, (but) I'm not very good at it."