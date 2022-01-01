Lindsay Lohan considers herself an expert at wrapping Christmas gifts

Lindsay Lohan believes she can wrap gifts to a professional standard.



The Mean Girls actress opened up to Vogue about her holiday traditions, favourite festive meals, and her knack for giving expertly-wrapped presents.



"I don't know how to react when I get gifts at Christmas a lot of the time, but I love (buying) gifts and wrapping them. I'd like to consider myself a professional gift wrapper. I'm really good at it, even with the bows and the scissors - that little trick," she shared.



The 36-year-old was then asked about the most memorable gift she has ever received, and she pointed to a piece of jewellery she got from her husband Bader Shammas, who she married earlier this year.



"The most memorable, because it's off the top of my head, was from my husband. He gave me a Cartier bracelet, and it was our first Christmas together, so that was really special to me. That will always stay with me and go to my daughter when we have kids," Lindsay revealed.



The Falling for Christmas star explained she preferred Thanksgiving over Christmas based on the food, however, she loves both holidays for their focus on family, particularly now her brother Michael Jr. has a child.



"I love family getting together and cooking. It's so nice being with family and making it a point to be with family on holidays. Now I have a niece, so she gets to do everything for the first time. It's really an exciting thing," she smiled.



Falling for Christmas, a new film starring Lohan and Glee's Chord Overstreet is now available on Netflix.