Billy Porter is "not the greatest" at giving presents.



The Pose star admitted to People that he never knows what his loved ones want for Christmas so he just asks them directly for ideas.



"I'm not the greatest at it," he confessed. "I ask the person what they want (and say) 'I'm going to get you that gift'... It's not the greatest strategy."



However, for Porter, Christmas is not about splashing out on presents but rather spend quality time with family and friends.



"The focus at Christmas time was not about giving gifts. It was about family," he explained. "I grew up very poor. We didn't have a lot of money. The focus was really about connection with family and not necessarily who's going to get what or how much you're going to get."



This year, Porter plans to spend Christmas Day with his sister, his husband Adam Smith, their dog, and a couple of friends.



When asked if he has any New Year's resolutions in mind for 2023, he replied, "No, I don't do that... Just be grateful."