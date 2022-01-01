Billy Porter likes to be 'of service' during Christmas holidays

Billy Porter likes to spend the holiday season being "of service" to others.

The Pose actor is "not a holiday person" so it helps him mentally to continue working and helping others during the festive season.

"To keep myself in the holiday spirit and sort of be present in this space, I go to work and it fills me up," he explained to People. "The holidays can be difficult sometimes. So I find that I'm more in the holiday spirit when I'm working inside of it... if I'm not doing anything, I will be depressed."

The 53-year-old noted that Christmas "can be too much sometimes" and he likes "being of service" because it "affects my mental health in a great way."

As his life is full of glitz and glamour, Porter likes to take time out from the noise and have a relaxing Christmas break.

"I go really quiet. My life is really large," he explained. "My husband, the dog, my sister, a couple of friends... those are the traditions. Making sure that those connections happen is a really good thing for me."

Porter married Adam Smith in 2017.